Lucy Spraggan announces Sheffield tour date as new album nears release

Sheffield-raised singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan has announced a long-awaited UK headline tour - and she’s coming home.

The X Factor breakout star will perform at Sheffield’s Network venue on November 20 as part of a seven-date tour to celebrate her upcoming album, Other Sides of the Moon, which is due out on June 20.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, May 30.

The album will be Lucy’s eighth studio release and includes a blend of brand-new material and reworked fan favourites from her previous records - a mix she says reflects where she’s come from, and where she’s heading.

Lucy’s latest single Unsinkable has already made waves after being featured on Britain’s Got Talent during an emotional montage about the Post Office scandal.

The album also includes Sober, a collaboration with Robbie Williams, alongside much-loved classics like Tea & Toast and Run.

Other Sides of the Moon also marks the next step in a journey of healing for Lucy - one that’s seen her open up publicly about some of the most painful moments in her life.

In her 2023 memoir ‘Process: Finding My Way Through’, she revealed how an apology from music mogul Simon Cowell played a major role in that healing.

The two did not meet during her time on The X Factor in 2012, when she left the show after being raped by a hotel porter. Her attacker was later convicted and deported.

Nearly a decade later, after Lucy wrote to the companies behind the show, Cowell personally reached out.

Following the apology, Lucy scrapped 40,000 words of her original manuscript and rewrote it from a place of healing.

That turning point also led to a genuine friendship with Cowell, who has since become a mentor.

The two now speak regularly - and last year, he walked her down the aisle at her wedding to long-time friend Emilia Smith.

Cowell has continued to support Lucy behind the scenes, personally A&R-ing her new album and guiding its creative direction.

Spraggan’s November tour will see her perform across cities including Norwich, Birmingham, Glasgow, London, Bristol, and Manchester - with the Sheffield date offering a special homecoming for the artist who started out performing at local open mic nights.

From gigs in pubs across Sheffield to selling over 150,000 albums and amassing more than 210 million streams on Spotify, Lucy has built a loyal fanbase through her heartfelt storytelling and honest songwriting.

Her Sheffield performance is expected to be one of the most special stops on the tour.

Fans can pre-order the album now and set their alarms for ticket sales this Friday.

