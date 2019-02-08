Lucy Locket Loves her active wear brand

A Sheffield woman has mixed fashion and fitness to create her own successful brand at just 28.

Lucy Arnold owned a gym on Sharrow Lane where she worked as a successful personal trainer.

lucy locket loves leggings, brand by lucy arnold

However an injury to her back in 2017 left her unable to work full-time training clients.

During her time off she launched her active wear company, Lucy Locket Loves.

The brightly coloured gym wear is based around fun designs to make the wearer look great and feel confident.

Less than two years later the company is expected to turn over £1.5m in 2019 and the young business woman now employs both of her parents and her brother.

Lucy said: “I started speaking to manufacturers and before long designed and ordered my first units.

“The business has definitely grown quite fast from me making some extra income to now being self employed with six staff members.

“I enjoy working with my family as it’s always fun, but can also get a bit crazy as you’d expect.”

Lucy Locket Loves active wear was created to suit all body types and sizes.

Lucy added: “When I injured my back I had to have some time off and I started putting on quite a lot of weight.

“There’s so many expectations put on woman to be a size six, so our range goes up to size 22.

“We’ve built a company within the fitness industry that makes people feel great.”

Alongside her growing brand Lucy has created a platform on social media to support other women and form a positive space.

Both of her parents also have their own Facebook pages, Mama Locket and Papa Locket, which have generated a great following from customers and the general public alike.

Lucy said: “I do miss personal training but because of my business I have a bigger voice on social media to talk about things people don’t discuss much, like loving yourself and being positive about your body.

“That’s had a great impact on my brand.”