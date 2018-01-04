Lucky escape for Sheffield couple as strong winds brings tree down on car

A Sheffield couple had a lucky escape after strong winds brought down a tree onto their car.

Anthony Cronshaw and his wife Christine had only been back at their flat in Lowedges for around 20 minutes when a tree came crashing through the top of their vehicle.

The crumpled Skoda Fabia. Picture: Anthony Cronshaw

The couple had been out for the majority of the day visiting Anthony's elderly father and returned to their Gresley Road home at around 5.30pm. The pair were sat in the living room when they heard a loud crash outside.

The 62-year-old told The Star it was 'very fortunate' nobody was hurt in the incident.

Council workers had to respond to the fallen tree on top of Christine's Skoda Fabia which completely blocked off the road for some time.

Anthony said: "We heard a bang and initially thought something had hit the window with some force. We flung the curtains open and the car was missing under a great load of timber.

"It took a couple of moments to realise what actually happened and a tree had been uprooted and fell onto it. It was massive shock.

"It's a mess, a complete write-off. The tree has gone straight into the car and it looks like a big tin-opener has been at it.

"We've been lucky and it's very fortunate nobody has been injured or even worse. We're not too far from the community centre but it's closed today - there is always people aboutand lots of kids walk to and from school this way."

Despite the smashed up motor, Anthony made light of the situation posting an amusing status on Facebook.

"I took a picture of the mess and told people the car wouldn't start and that I had some timber for sale if anyone wanted some.

"You've got to laugh at these things sometimes - there is no point getting down about it."

Workers for Sheffield Council contractor Amey were also called out to fallen trees at Carr Wood in Meersbrook and Woodseats House Road in Woodseats earlier this evening.