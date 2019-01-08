Lucky escape as car lands on roof in South Yorkshire

Police have warned drivers to take extra care in slippery conditions, after a car landed on its roof in South Yorkshire.

The occupants of this car had a lucky escape after it overturned in Rotherham.

Thankfully no one was seriously injured when this car ended up in a ditch in Rotherham

Police said this was one of several crashes they had been called to on country roads in the area this morning.

While no one was seriously injured in any of those collisions, they said the incidents served as a reminder to take extra care driving in the cold.

Police said slippery conditions and the low sun were a treacherous combination during cold winter mornings

Posting on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team said: “We had a few collisions to attend this morning on country roads in the Rotherham area.

“Take extra care on these colder mornings as roads can be icy, wet and slippery, and the really low sun can also be a hazard.

“Fortunately all those involved today were not seriously injured.”