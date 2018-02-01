Lucky escape as car flips onto side on icy road in South Yorkshire

Have your say

The driver of this car remarkably escaped unharmed after losing control in treacherous conditions in South Yorkshire today.

Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team said they helped their colleagues over the border in Barnsley deal with the aftermath of the crash.

Officers posted the photo as a warning to drivers to take care on the roads, with more ice expected in coming days.

"We have all been very busy assisting motorists following the icy road conditions. Luckily no-one was hurt in this vehicle," the team posted on Facebook.

"Please be careful in the morning if it is icy, and drive to arrive!"

It is not known at this stage what road the crash happened or what time police were called.