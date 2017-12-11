Low number of motorists charged with drink driving in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire has one of the lowest rates in the country for the number of motorists charged with drink driving, new figures reveal.

Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal that the number charged was only lower in Leicestershire.

Most drivers were charged with drink driving in Lincolnshire, with 14.05 per 10,000 residents in the county accused of being over the limit compared to 5.38 in South Yorkshire and 4.92 in Leicestershire.

The results, which show that more motorists are charged with drink-driving in largely rural areas of the country, have prompted calls for better public transport in rural areas and warnings to anyone tempted to drink and drive over the festive period.

A total of 31 police forces out of 45 provided figures over a 12 month period to May 2017.

Inspector Ewan Gell, of Lincolnshire's serious collision investigation unit, said the figures showed officers were 'skilled at catching offenders'.

But he added: "If we are at the top of that chart I think there is a problem with drink-driving in Lincolnshire and we need to work very carefully to get the education message across to make sure we get those figures down.

"The only way you can change drink and drug-driving behaviour is by fear of getting caught and what these figures say to me is that we are good at catching people, so that is the message we will be putting out, we are very effective at targeting individuals who drink-drive."

Jason Wakeford, director of campaigns for road safety charity Brake, said: "Drink-driving remains one of the biggest killers on our roads, causing devastation to families up and down the country.

"It is essential that police forces are provided with the resources they require to crack down on drink-drivers throughout the year."

South Yorkshire's annual Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving is currently underway.