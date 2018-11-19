Lovestruck woman’s bid to find Sheffield man and pal with ice cream nipple tattoo she met on Liverpool stag do

A lovestruck woman has launched a bid to track down an ‘unreal’ Sheffield man she met on a night out in Liverpool – and is calling on Facebook users to help track him down.

Olivia Pih is on the hunt for a lad called Jack she met while out in Liverpool city centre on Saturday night.

The pair met on a night out in Liverpool.

She said: “I’m trying to play detective and I’m wondering if anyone can help me out.

READ MORE: Lovestruck Spaniard’s search for Sheffield curly haired goddess spotted on city bus

“I met a guy on a night out and he was unreal but stupid me was too drunk to remember his surname or ask for his number and now I'm kicking myself for it.

“All I know is that his name is Jack, he’s very tall, athletic build with dark blonde hair from the Sheffield area and was out in Liverpool with eleven other lads for a stag do.

READ MORE: Social media campaign launched to find Tom from Sheffield after festival romance

“The lad who he was with when I was chatting to him was called Tom and if it helps, he has a tattoo of an ice cream cone on his nipple!

“If anybody has any ideas, please help me out. I’ve been searching around all day with no luck at all.”

READ MORE: Woman’s bid to reunite Sheffield lovebirds after finding romantic note in DVD

Olivia’s post has been widely shared on Facebook.

Anyone who thinks they know Jack or can help identify him, can message Olivia through Facebook.