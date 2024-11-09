And for some of us, the perfect way to round-off a rejuvenating walk in the great outdoors is with a nice drink in a cosy or picturesque setting.

As part of The Star’s #LoveYour campaign - through which we want to write a love letter to Sheffield, setting out exactly what is so special about this Steel City of ours - we have put together this handy list.

It features nine pubs at the end of glorious walks you can take through green spaces, woodlands and countryside.

The walks included range in length, but all of them should be long enough to help you to work up a decent thirst.

Take a look through, and see if you can find a new trail or hike on which to blow away the cobwebs.

1 . Sheffield walks with a pub at the end For some of us, the perfect way to round-off a rejuvenating walk in the great outdoors is with a nice drink in a cosy or picturesque setting | Mix, see other pictures in series for details Photo Sales

2 . Ladybower Reservoir circuit This walk starts and finishes at the Ladybower Inn, who are serving food in the garden. Follow a path which runs alongside Snake Pass for roughly a kilometre until you reach a bridge. Cross the bridge and turn right joining a path which circulates the northern finger of the Ladybower Reservoir, then follow the path around the water back to the pub. Distance: 5 miles Time: 2 to 3 hours | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Meersbrook Park stroll Meersbrook Park stroll Enjoy great views of the city from the top of this park. Start at Meersbrook Hall, then follow the paths going clockwise around the rest of the park. Finish at the timbered Bishop’s House, one of the city's oldest buildings, before leaving the park and making the short trip to the Cross Scythes pub on Derbyshire Lane, which is first come, first served. Distance: 1 mile. Time: 30-45 minutes | Brian Eyre Photo Sales