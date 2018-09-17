Love Island stars reunite for day out at Doncaster’s St Leger

Two stars of reality TV smash Love Island reunited for a day out at Doncaster’s St Leger Festival.

Laura Anderson and Rosie Williams, both stars of this summer’s ITV show, swapped sun, sea and sand for a day at the races at Town Moor.

Putting on an elegant display, the pair were seen wearing similar white outfits for their day out at Doncaster Racecourse on Friday.

The pair mingled with racegoers and posed for photos – just days after Laura revealed she had split from ex co-star Paul Knops.

The couple found romance on the show but since the series ended, the pair’s relationship has cooled.