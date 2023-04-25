Love Island impacts Sheffield lives over dental deficiencies

Self-conscious people in Sheffield have little to smile about when it comes to the state of their teeth - and social media apps are adding to anxieties, a new survey has found.

Dr Martina Karlo

Down in the mouth people in the Steel City are so insecure about dental deficiencies that more than a quarter – 26% -never show their teeth in photos, while one in 14 use apps to enhance their dental appeal.

The research also found that one in 20 people in the city have been reduced to tears because of how their teeth look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned dentist Dr Martina Karlo, of Dentelli clinic, which commissioned the research, said glamourous reality TV shows like Love Island and Made in Chelsea could be responsible for Brits' heartache over their substandard smiles.

Dr Martina Karlo

She added: “Our UK patients regularly tell us how they now see themselves through social media and video calls and it appears Love Island and celebrity culture has changed perceptions of how the ‘ideal smile’ looks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is clear that many Brits are in limbo, unable to get the treatment they want and that has a drastic, negative impact on their lives.

“I’d say without any hesitation that people in the UK are more conscious of their teeth than ever before, something that is backed up by these findings.

“Happily, modern dentistry can deliver a positive and life-affirming change for people who see their smile transformed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an era of Instagram, social media influencers and dating apps, the survey established that one in 20 Brits (5%) have had serious fallouts with friends for posting images that show their teeth unfavourably.

Research also delved into how dental aesthetics affect an individual’s chance of finding love – in Sheffield 19% of those asked said they would not date someone with teeth they considered bad.

Meanwhile, one in 14 admitted they automatically reject people on dating apps because of their teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detailed research conducted by Opinion Matters surveyed 2011 nationally representative UK respondents aged 16 and over. It found that 24% of people in Sheffield are unhappy with their overall smile, a percentage that rises to 38% who are unhappy with the condition of their teeth.

The startling results reveal that image-conscious Sheffielders spend huge amounts of time frowning about the appearance of their mouths – an average 39 minutes per week worrying about their pearly whites and 37 minutes comparing their teeth to others.

Meanwhile, the positive impact of an improved smile was found to be huge, with 45% of respondents admitting they would feel “much more confident” if they had better teeth.

Dr Karlo believes the research explains why her Croatian clinic has seen an influx of British patients in the wake of negative reports about “Turkey teeth”. Based in the sunshine resort of Split, the hi-tech Dentelli clinic is governed by strict EU dental regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Every year we see more patients from the UK. Most want treatments they can’t afford at home. We transform their smile, bite, and oral health and that literally changes their life for the better, bringing increased happiness and confidence.”

Visiting Croatia is significantly cheaper than comparative treatment in the UK and crowns, veneers and dental implants are the most popular procedures, with British patients spending an average of £5,320 (€6,000) on treatments at the clinic.

The survey found that over one in 20 people in Sheffield (5%) had considered flying abroad for treatment, but various worries prevented many from following through. Nearly a third (31%) are worried about costs, while more than one in six (16%) are concerned about healthcare standards abroad and over one in eight (12%) fear results would not look natural.

However, Dr Karlo added: “Unlike some of the cheaper dental tourism hotspots, Croatia is bound by incredibly strict EU laws and regulations. Safety and standards are paramount, which gives patients peace of mind they simply cannot get in places like Turkey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad