A Doncaster Love Island contestant has reportedly been kicked off the show after footage emerged of him flooring a rival in a violent city centre brawl.

TV salesman and boxer Haris Namani, 21, of Doncaster, was filmed fighting in the city centre in the clip which dates from last May, according to The Sun.

The clip shows Haris, who has already been involved in a fiery exchange in the villa with Shaq Muhammad, send his rival reeling with a punch in the face before flooring him with a second hit.

Haris Namani from Doncaster has reportedly been kicked off the show after footage emerged of him brawling in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: ITV).

This morning, the newspaper has reported that Haris has now been kicked off the show.

It said: “Insiders claimed that Haris had left the villa as part of the planned eviction.

A source said: “Haris was booted off Love Island last night. There was a dumping and he got the chop. It is, in part, a relief for the show's bosses in light of the video of Haris in a street fight.”

A source revealed the footage – filmed in Bowers Fold, just off Doncaster’s party street Silver Street – was first shared on Snapchat.

It shows him squaring up to another reveller with his fists raised in a boxing stance.

The two trade blows before Namani launches his attack.

His victim wobbles on his feet after the first brutal blow as Haris yells 'I'm not a bully' and a pal watching on shouts: “Go on Haris.”

Haris throws a second punch whilst yelling: “I'm not a bully, I'm not a f***ing bully.”

He then stands over his motionless victim and, snarling, turns to the camera to continue his rant: “On my mum's life...”

The Sun quotes a friend who said: “We were all surprised when we heard Haris was going on Love Island. He's got quite a bit of a temper on him and if someone says something he's more than prepared to have a fight.

“He's got an advantage being a boxer and he knows he can cause damage because he trains four times a week.

“He knows what he is capable of because of his training. That kind of stuff has to stay in the ring. I'm surprised ITV didn't do further checks.

"I saw the row between him and Shaq and wasn't surprised in the slightest. That's the type of guy he is. What you see is what you get.”

Fans of the show watched as he was involved in a heated bust-up with Shaq following an X-rated game of beer pong.

Shaq branded Haris a “s***-stirrer” after the young lad asked bombshell David Salako if he enjoyed his snog with Shaq’s missus Tanya Manhenga.

David instantly made it clear that he felt uncomfortable answering with Shaq sitting nearby.

Shaq replied: “That’s f**king… what’s wrong with you bro? You’re so annoying bro. You do this all the time bro, like relax.”

Haris shouted back: “Shut the f**k up man.”

Fuming Shaq retaliated: “You shut the f**k up you f**king p***k.”