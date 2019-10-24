Louis Tomlinson announces Doncaster hometown show as part of world tour

Louis Tomlinson announced his debut album sporting a Doncaster Rovers top.

The One Direction favourite will play at The Dome and has also announced a new single and his debut album, which will be released next year.

Alongside the release of the single We Made It, Louis has today announced a tour for 2020 that will visit London, Glasgow and Manchester, alongside Europe, UAE, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, the USA and Canada.

But the Bessacarr-born singer will be back on home soil with a date at The Dome on March 27.

He announced details of his new album Walls, while sporting a Doncaster Rovers top yesterday.

The new single is inspired by stolen nights out in Manchester in the early days of One Direction.

He said: “Any time off I had, I’d go to Manchester for nights out with my mates. It made me realise I didn’t live in the real world anymore and I missed it.

“I loved being normal, reckless and stupid. It was the best escape. We’d stay up all night, talking about our dreams and what we thought would happen to us.

“That age is such an exciting time. You’ve no idea what the future holds, but you have so much potential. Where is my life headed? Who knows?"

“The chorus of We Made It is also about me and the fans. Between us, it has taken a lot to get here. I’ve had to work really hard, had to learn about so much about myself. I feel as though only when I get out to tour, to sing these songs directly to the fans, will I have cemented the start of my solo career.”

The debut album Walls will be released on January 31 next year.

He said: “There was definitely a process of understanding where I sit musically.

“I have my own tastes and, to a certain extent, they are fighting against the musical tide.

“When I grew up, pop meant Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, The Killers and Amy Winehouse. Times change, obviously. Currently pop is very urban and street, which is not what I relate to.

“Sure, I could make those sort of songs, but they wouldn’t feel like me. The puzzle was how to please both myself and the fans.”

He added: “I feel like a new artist now. It’s taken a while for me to be comfortable on my own, to learn to trust my gut and make sure I get what I want.

“I feel the most confident I’ve ever been, both as a songwriter and a singer, and the most mature. Of course I want to be successful, but what matters is what my music means to me and what it means to the fans. That’s the priority. The rest we’ll have to wait and see.”

Louis Tomlinson Walls World Tour 2020

09.03 Razzmatazz 1, Barcelona, Spain

11.03 Fabrique, Milan, Italy

14.03 Stockholm Arena, Sweden

16.03 Columbiahalle, Berlin

18.03 L'Olympia, Paris

19.03 AFAS Live, Amsterdam

24.03 Roundhouse, London

26.03 O2 Academy, Glasgow

27.03 Dome, Doncaster

28.03 O2 Apollo, Manchester

18.04 Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

20.04 Tennis Indoor & Outdoor Senayan, Jakarta

23.04 Shed 10, Auckland

25.04 Big Top, Sydney

27.04 Palais Theatre, Melbourne

30.04 Studio Coast, Tokyo

01.05 Zepp Namba, Osaka

09.05 Vivo Rio, Rio De Janeiro

10.05 Tom Brasil, Sao Paulo

13.05 SND Arena, Asuncion

15.05 Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires

09.06 The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

10.06 Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

12.06 Rebel Theatre, Toronto, ON

13.06 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

15.06 House Of Blues, Boston, MA

17.06 Pier 17, New York, NY

19.06 Anthem, Washington, DC

20.06 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

22.06 Coca Cola Roxy, Atlanta GA

23.06 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville TN

02.07 The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

06.07 Murat, Indianapolis, IN

07.07 The Pageant, St Louis, MO

09.07 Revention, Houston, TX

10.07 ACL Moody Theatre, Austin, TX

11.07 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX

13.07 The Fillmore, Denver, CO

14.07 Sandy Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT

17.07 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

21.07 Keller Auditorium, Portland, OR

22.07 Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

23.07 Orpheum, Vancouver, BC