Louie Tomlinson, one of Doncaster’s oldest ever residents, dies at 108

One of Doncaster’s oldest ever residents has died at the age of 108.

Louie Tomlinson died earlier this month – and is thought to be one of the oldest people ever to have come from the town.

Mrs Tomlinson, who lived at Wheatley, died on March 14 and her funeral is due to take place next week.

Born in 1910, Mrs Tomlinson, was also one of Britain’s oldest living people, with Grace Catherine Jones, who is 112 years and 186 days old, the current holder of the title of the country’s oldest living person.

When she celebrated her 100th birthday in 2010, she was surrounded by family and friends and received the traditional card from The Queen.

She marked that special birthday at her home with nephew Geoffrey Cranmer and his wife Brenda as well as her hairdresser Jo Summerell, who organised a surprise party.

The widow, who was married to George, a plant worker used to work at the former Parkinson’s sweet factory in Wheatley.

A keen wordsearch and crossword fan, Mrs Tomlinson lived through the reign of 21 different Prime Ministers and five monarchs and was born two years before the sinking of the Titanic.

An obituary said: “She will be missed by all that knew her.”

The funeral will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on March 27 at 1.40pm.