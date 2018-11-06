Lottery funded project helps people become more active

Yorkshire Sport Foundation has won National Lottery funding to help people in South Yorkshire on a low income become active.

Active Dearne is a pioneering project to help local people on a low income – in the Dearne Valley area between Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster – become healthier and more active.

The charity has been awarded £365,000 funding as part of Sport England’s strategy to improve people’s health and mental wellbeing through sport and activity. Sport England research shows that a third of people in lower paid and routine jobs, are inactive, meaning they do less than 30 minutes of exercise that gets them slightly out of breath each week.

Active Dearne is one of 34 projects to receive a share of more than £3.36 million in this latest round of Sport England funding, aimed at getting people active.