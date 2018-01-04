Lost dog jumps into police car in Doncaster

A search is underway for the owner of a dog which jumped into a police car in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police officers took the French Bulldog to a police station and checked databases for missing pets but said it is not registered.

The force has now published a photograph of the pooch in a bid to reunite it with its rightful owner.

A spokesman for the Doncaster Central team said: "Amazingly, this lost dog jumped into the passenger seat of one of our patrol cars last night.

"We have checked police systems and it is not showing as wanted.

"Help us reunite it with it's rightful owner."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.