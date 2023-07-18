News you can trust since 1887
Lost Chord UK takes music to Derbyshire

South Yorkshire music and dementia charity Lost Chord UK is extending its services into Derbyshire with the support of musician Nick McGann.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST

Nick has been raising money for Lost Chord UK with a series of acoustic sessions at the Talbot Taphouse in Ripley.

He became interested in the charity’s work - taking interactive music sessions into care homes and day centres across the region and nationally - because his own grandfather lived with dementia and Nick witnessed for himself the power of live music.

“These monthly acoustic sessions at The Talbot Taphouse really are making a great difference to the work we are able to do and the level of service we can provide,” said Lost Chord UK chief executive Clare Langan.

Claire Langan receives a cheque from Nick McGannClaire Langan receives a cheque from Nick McGann
“Nick’s latest donation of £200 means more people living with dementia can experience the work of our team of professional musicians, taking essential sessions into new areas.

“And as Nick has discovered for himself, the power of music in reaching people with dementia is quite extraordinary.

“In fact, when Nick’s father died recently, it was the family’s wish that donations should go to Lost Chord UK, which is just one more way they have been able to support us in the great work we are doing.”

