South Yorkshire music and dementia charity Lost Chord UK is extending its services into Derbyshire with the support of musician Nick McGann.

Nick has been raising money for Lost Chord UK with a series of acoustic sessions at the Talbot Taphouse in Ripley.

He became interested in the charity’s work - taking interactive music sessions into care homes and day centres across the region and nationally - because his own grandfather lived with dementia and Nick witnessed for himself the power of live music.

“These monthly acoustic sessions at The Talbot Taphouse really are making a great difference to the work we are able to do and the level of service we can provide,” said Lost Chord UK chief executive Clare Langan.

Claire Langan receives a cheque from Nick McGann

“Nick’s latest donation of £200 means more people living with dementia can experience the work of our team of professional musicians, taking essential sessions into new areas.

“And as Nick has discovered for himself, the power of music in reaching people with dementia is quite extraordinary.