South Yorkshire music and dementia charity Lost Chord UK has confirmed the resignation of chief executive Clare Langan.

Lost Chord UK is the charity that provides vital interactive musical sessions for people living with dementia in care homes, day centres and in the wider community both across Yorkshire and nationally.

Professional flautist Clare - herself a Lost Chord UK musician for many years - took on the role of chief executive two years ago.

Clare took over the Charity at a critical time as the pandemic had a huge impact on our ability to share music with our residents,” said the charity’s chair of trustees, Benjamin Frith.

Clare Langan has stepped down from her post with Lost Chord UK

“Together with our musicians and volunteers, she developed inspirational initiatives to allow and enable music to come back fully into the lives of people living with dementia.

“As well as the day to day management, Clare has modernised, given hundreds of interviews, performed and even run a marathon to help raise funds, inspiring us all by her passion and commitment to take the charity forward.”

Benjamin also praised the number of initiatives that Clare introduced during her leadership, including bedside one-to-one sessions for solitary residents at care homes.

She was also instrumental in the launch of the Lost Chord UK community choirs and the development of the hugely popular Soup and Song sessions.

“We know Clare will always be a friend to Lost Chord UK and she has developed the story of our charity in her own inimitable way,” said Benjamin.