A nice cup of tea, great music and great company…it’s surely what a trip to the theatre is all about.

And thanks to the support of the South Yorkshire Police Band, that’s exactly what will be happening as dementia charity Lost Chord UK brings its acclaimed Tea and Tunes programme to Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

Lost Chord UK is the organisation that provides vital interactive music sessions for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across South Yorkshire and nationally.

This year has also seen the charity launch a whole new programme of events featuring its team of professional musicians, aimed at taking its work out to an even wider audience, with everything from singalong sessions in community venues around the country to bespoke online one-to-one experiences for people who are no longer able to leave their beds.

Lost Chord UK is bringing its musical sessions to the Crucible

Already well-established at venues across Rotherham, Tea and Tunes will make its debut at the Crucible Theatre’s Adelphi Room this September, thanks to a £1,000 donation from the South Yorkshire Police Band.

“The money was raised when the band played at the final concert of Rotherham Choral Society,” said Lost Chord chief executive Clare Langan.

“Having established out Tea and Tunes sessions so well in Rotherham, we felt that the money should definitely be going to more singing sessions because of the choral link and we are very keen to bring this new service into Sheffield.

“The South Yokshire Police Band say they would like to support us in any way they can and this donation really is making a positive impact as we move into our autumn season of events and I am sure there is going to be some amazing music making and collaboration in the coming months.”

Free to attend, the 90-minute sessions feature singer Lost Chord UK musicians, community singing and a cup of tea.

“We are very aware that there are many people in the community at large who would benefit from Lost Chord UK sessions,” said Clare.

“Along with a nice cup of tea and some great music, we are also offering two hours of friendship, fun and laughter.”