Lost Chord UK extends its Sheffield musical services with £1,000 grant

South Yorkshire dementia and music charity Lost Chord UK has been given a major cash boost that will enable it to extend its services in Sheffield.

Lost Chord UK's Quaker Meeting House events will continue with £1,000 grant aid

The £1,000 funding from The National Academy of Social Prescribing, in partnership with the Utley Foundation, will go towards the cost of the Lost Chord UK Singing for Memory sessions which are held at Sheffield’s Quaker Meeting House on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 12.45pm.

“We are absolutely over the moon to be one of the 100 lucky choirs across the UK chosen for this vital grant aid as our singalong session has quickly become a lifeline for several attendees living with dementia in Sheffield,” said Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Clare Langan.

“The 90 minute session is full of positivity, friendship, joy, lovely refreshments and of course great music.

“We even write our own songs which is a first for many attendees and causes a lot of mirth.

“You cannot underestimate the power of music and we are so immensely grateful for this grant, which really is medicine.”

Lost Chord UK was founded in 1999, offering interactive sessions with professional musicians, and from its earliest beginnings with just 11 residential homes in Rotherham, it has expanded throughout South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, with satellite schemes in London and Wales and across the country.

Much of its work continues in care homes and day centres but the past year has also seen the charity launch a whole new series of events like the Sheffield Singing for Memory events and Soup and Song sessions that are reaching more people than ever before who are living with dementia in the wider community.

A recent £500 sponsorship deal with Rotherham based double glazing company Yorkshire Windows is also paying for a series of the charity’s new interactive iPad/tablet/laptop sessions, where Lost Chord UK musicians provide bespoke online individual performances, especially for people living in bed who are unable to attend larger events.

“Music has been proved to unlock memories in a way nothing else can and these donations mean we will be able to take these pioneering online sessions into more communities and care homes across South Yorkshire,” said Clare.