Lost Chord UK Chief Executive takes Sound of Music to Salzburg Marathon

Lost Chord UK chief executive Clare Langan proved her Wonder Woman credentials in 2022 when she launched the South Yorkshire dementia charity’s new Superhero Challenge and headed the fundraising with her own running and meditation event.

Clare Langan is taking Lost Chord UK's music to Salzburg

Now the Superhero Challenge is returning for the whole of May and Clare is back in training once more as she gets set for the rigours of the celebrated Salzburg Marathon in Austria on May 21.

Salzburg is not only the birthplace of Mozart but also the setting for The Sound of Music, which is one of my favourite films and a firm favourite in all the care homes we visit and in our community sessions,” said Clare.

“Hardly a Lost Chord UK sessions goes by without someone requesting Climb every Mountain or Edelweiss.

“I feel there’s no better setting for promoting the incredible work that Lost Chord UK’s musicians are doing than in one of Europe’s most musical cities – and the fact that it’s also billed as a fairly flat marathon did help me make my choice too!

“Last year I completed my challenge in a Wonder Woman costume – including my appearance of Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch.

“Wonder Woman will not be making a comeback but I’m not saying I might not be tempted to run in a Maria Von Trapp outfit as a tribute to The Sound of Music if somebody fancies sponsoring me to do it!”

The Lost Chord UK Superhero Challenge runs throughout May and will be boosting funds and ensuring the charity’s programme of professional musical events can both continue and expand.

“A couple of our Lost Chord superheroes last year did a 10,000 steps challenge and another completed a swimming challenge, so there are so many ways you can get involved and do as much as you feel comfortable with,” said Clare.

“You might want to complete a sponsored silence, give up chocolate, cigarettes or alcohol, meditate every day, do yoga every day – those are just a few of the things that could make an enormous difference to the lives of the people we support every year.

“Whatever you choose to do, every penny you raise will go towards the vital work that Lost Chord does and every single contribution will make a real impact, be £1 or £10 or £100.

“And maybe in the process you will find the superhero inside yourself – if you haven’t found it already!”

