Lost Chord UK appoints operations manager

Lynsey Greenwood is the new Lost Chord UK operations manager

Lost Chord UK provides vital interactive professional music sessions for people living with dementia in care homes, day centres and within the community across the region and nationally.

The past year has also seen a major expansion of the charity’s services, including the Lost Chord UK Choir of Hope, a programme aimed specifically at people who have experienced bereavement, giving them the chance to come together to learn songs, write songs, share songs, make new friends and build a support network.

In addition, major funding of £1,000 from The National Academy of Social Prescribing, in partnership with the Utley Foundation, has led to the launch of the Lost Chord UK Singing for Memory sessions which are held at Sheffield’s Quaker Meeting House.

Operations manager Lynsey Greenwood will be responsible for managing the day to day operations of Lost Chord UK, ensuring that all duties are conducted with professionalism as well as transparency, clarity, integrity and purpose.

Lost Chord Chief Executive Clare Langan commented: “Lynsey brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the charity, having previously worked in public, private and third sector environments.

“She is highly organised, motivated and passionate about helping Lost Chord UK reach its goals and objectives.

“We are delighted that she has accepted this pivotal role within the organisation and she will be a key figure as we develop new strategies to extend our range of services even further and bring Lost Chord UK’s music to even more people living with dementia throughout the country.”