Lost Chord Choir that Cares stages debut concert

Lost Chord UK is the South Yorkshire charity that provides vital interactive professional music sessions for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.

The April 5 concert - which will be attended by the Mayor of Rotherham, Coun Robert Taylor and Mayoress Tracy Taylor - will feature a performance by the Choir that Cares, a new Lost Chord UK community choir, funded RMBC small grants Programme that supports care health and wellbeing.

The inspiring choir, made up entirely of carers from all walks of life, has been learning how to write, sing and play percussion instruments throughout March, under the guidance of Lost Chord UK professional musicians Sally Glennon, Luke Carver Goss and Garry Hammond.

Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Jean Collingwood

The evening will also include a special appearance by All Irish music champions Martin Frain and Ciaran Boyle.

Staring at 7pm, there is no admission charge for the evening, which also includes a raffle and refreshments.

"St. Gerard’s congregation has been steadfast supporters of our community work," said Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Jean Collingwood.

"We're thrilled to witness the transformation of carers who joined Lost Chord UK's Choir that Cares, showcasing their newfound music performance, singing, songwriting, and percussion skills.

“Their talents will shine brightly in the finale, offering a memorable experience for all."