Lorry trailers loaded with metal girders stolen from Sheffield storage yard

Five lorry trailers - four of which were loaded with steel girders - have been stolen from a storage yard in Sheffield.

The flat-bed trailers, which belong to Brian Kaye Transport Ltd, were stolen from the Ernest Thorpe Storage Yard on Station Road, Deepcar, overnight on Saturday, January 13 into Sunday.

PC Liz Wilson said: "We know that the gates were locked at 8pm and had large concrete blocks in front of them.

"It appears that a chain has been used to move the blocks and the lock then removed from the gate.

"Due to the size and weight of each trailer, some form of tractor unit must have been used to haul them from the yard.

"We would like to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or may have seen which direction the lorry trailers were driven in."

The trailers are marked with yellow BK identification plates on the front.

Three of the trailers are blue and one has a green Moffett truck mounted forklift on the rear and was carrying green wire fencing.

Two are red extended trailers.

Two of the loads were covered in blue sheeting with Brian Kaye Transport written in white on the side.

PC Wilson added: "It’s most likely that they were driven onto the Stocksbridge bypass or along Wortley Road and out toward Thurgoland.

"They may also have been driven along Manchester Road through Deepcar and Stocksbridge or towards Sheffield city centre on the main road."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 482 of January 14.