Have your say

A lorry has overturned on a busy roundabout in Rotherham this morning.

The HGV landed on its side on the A57 Worksop Road roundabout at Todwick, close to the Red Lion pub.

A lorry overturned on a roundabout at Todwick, Rotherham, this morning

POLICE: ‘Naked’ man arrested over hotel rampage in Sheffield released after police questioning

Emergency services were alerted to the incident just before 6am.

Paramedics were called to the scene but nobody is believed to have been seriously injured.

READ MORE: ‘Predatory’ sex offender who targeted elderly women in Sheffield is jailed

The stranded lorry is blocking Kiveton Lane towards Todwick while attempts are made to recover the vehicle.

CRIME: Tenant turned South Yorkshire home into cannabis farm to ‘clear his debts’

Buses are being diverted to avoid the crash scene.

More to follow.