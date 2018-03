A lorry has crashed and over turned on a motorway in South Yorkshire.

Officers have been called out to the junction 5 roundabout of the M18 connecting to the M180 in Doncaster.

Lorry on the M18

A spokesman from HIghways England said: "On the M18 J5 roundabout with the M180 our partners at South Yorkshire Police have handed the scene to us and our traffic officers remain at scene.

"We expect this to be a protracted recovery operation as the lorry needs to be unloaded before it can be righted."

More to follow.