Lorry fire on Woodhead Pass set to cause disruption for motorists

A lorry fire on the Woodhead Pass is expected to cause disruption for motorists this morning.

Highways England said a lorry is reportedly alight on the A628 at Dunford Bridge on the outskirts of Sheffield.

Firefighters have been deployed to a lorry fire on the Woodhead Pass

South Yorkshire firefighters have been deployed to the scene.

Motorists have been advised to use the M1 or M62 instead.