Have your say

A lorry has broken down on the M1 slip road to Meadowhall - leading to a lane closure of heavy traffic.

The HGV has broken down on the northbound slip road at junction 34.

CRIME: Man arrested for possession of Class A drug in crackdown on crime in Sheffield suburb

Highways Agency officers are at the scene.

POLICE: Stolen Porsche found by police in Sheffield

READ MORE: Council and SYP reveals data on gun and knife crime in Sheffield