Lorry blocks Sheffield road after getting stuck at tight turn

This was the scene after a lorry driver became stuck in Sheffield this afternoon, forcing police to close the road.

The HGV ended up blocking the road after the driver failed to negotiate the turn at the junction of Hunshelf Road and Pea Royd Lane in Stocksbridge.

The road was closed by police in Stocksbridge (photo: South Yorkshire Police)

Stocksbridge bypass was closed at the time due to flooding, and there has been speculation the lorry driver was following sat nav directions by taking a diversion via Hunshelf Road.

Officers from Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team, which attended the scene, shared these photos of the blockage shortly before 5pm today.