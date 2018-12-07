Lorry blaze causes disruption on South Yorkshire motorway

A lorry blaze is causing disruption on a South Yorkshire motorway today.

The lorry went up in flames on the A1M between Junction 36 for Warmsworth and Junction 37 for Marr, near Doncaster, this morning.

Highways England has closed the motorway between the two junctions.

The flames are now out but firefighters are removing and breaking up the lorry’s contents to prevent the fire re-igniting.