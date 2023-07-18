News you can trust since 1887
Lorraine takes time to count hospice butterflies

How many butterflies visit the gardens of St Luke’s Hospice on a beautiful summer’s day?
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 08:58 BST

St Luke’s Specialist Palliative Care Occupational Therapist Lorraine West should soon have the answer to that question as she contributes to the Big Butterfly Count, the UK-wide survey aimed at helping assess the health of the environment simply by counting the amount and type of butterflies - and some day-flying moths – in gardens and wild spaces.

Lorraine is a member of voluntary association Social and Therapeutic Horticulture for Palliative Care, the group that promotes the use of therapeutic horticulture and nature in the care of people with terminal illnesses.

STH4PC has linked with national organisations Hospice UK and Butterfly Conservation to encourage hospice patients, families and staff to spend 15 minutes in hospice gardens, sitting and watching for butterflies and moths as part of the annual Big Butterfly Count which runs until August 6.

Lorraine West will be heading the St Luke's butterfly countLorraine West will be heading the St Luke's butterfly count
“It’s a great opportunity for everybody to use the 15 minutes of the count to notice nature and its sights, sounds and smells around them and to enjoy the experience even if they don't see any butterflies,” said Lorraine.

“At St Luke’s we’ll be completing the butterfly count in our main hospice garden with our Therapy Through Nature group and also in the grounds of our Ecclesall Road South site.”

