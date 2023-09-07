Lord Mayor’s walking challenge might include a spot of retail therapy

It might look like retail therapy on the grand scale but Lord Mayor of Sheffield will have his mind more on raising money than spending it as he undertakes a special challenge in support of St Luke’s Hospice.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coun Ross has chosen Sheffield’s only hospice as his charity of the year and as part of a year of funding he is about to embark on a sponsored walk that takes him into St Luke’s shops throughout the city.

St Luke’s now has 15 shops – including its online store – which raise more than £3 million towards the £7 million plus given every year by the public to keep the hospice open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And on Friday September 15, Coun Ross, wife Sue and family dog Ruby will begin a nine-mile walking challenge, with the emphasis very much on raising money – and perhaps picking up a bargain or two along the way.

Lord Mayor Colin Ross will be joined by wife Sue and dog Ruby for the charity walk

Starting off at 10am, the route will go from Sheffield Town Hall to the new St Luke’s city centre shop on The Moor before going on to visit shops in Crookes, Broomhill, Ecclesall Road, Nether Edge, Abbeydale Road and Woodseats, arriving at the St Luke’s Abbeydale Road South site at around 2.45pm.

“As St Lukes is my main charity this year, I am using this sponsored walk as a means of highlighting just how important all donations to the St Luke’s charity shops are,” said Coun Ross.

“They are a main source of income to the charity and with shops around the city, it is easy to drop off donations at any of the shops and do some bargain hunting at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the amazing teams at all seven shops I’ll be visiting – but we’ll have to remember that on this occasion the emphasis is on walking rather than shopping!”

St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan said: “We are delighted that Colin and Sue have chosen to support us in such an imaginative way.

“Our retail operations contribute more than £3 million to the £7 million plus that we need to raise every year to continue providing our excellent levels of service for all the people of Sheffield.

“Colin and Sue’s walk really will highlight the importance of both shopping with us and also of donating those many items that make a St Luke’s shopping experience so rewarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you see the Lord Mayor while you’re picking up a bargain, pleased do give him your encouragement.”