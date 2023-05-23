Lord Mayor tees off year of support for St Luke’s with special Golf Day

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Colin Ross is teeing off a year of support for St Luke’s Hospice with his own charity Golf Day.

Lord Mayor Coun Colin Ross is launching a year of support for St Luke's Hospice

The special day for golf lovers will be held at Dore and Totley Golf Club on Tuesday, July 11, with a four ball price of £260 and tee off times available from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

“Many of us have personal reasons to be grateful to the hospice movement and I am one of these people,” said Coun Ross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hospice has served this city very well for more than 50 years but it does rely on charity donations for most of its income.

“Throughout the year we will be raising money for a specific project, a cuddle bed which offers the opportunity for closer contact with the patient.”

The multi-functional medical bed allows multiple people to lie, rest and gather together without impacting on a patient’s safety, space and comfort.

With a touch of a button, it is able to expand from a space-saving single bed into a comfortable double bed so a patient can be close to their family member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also supports the health and wellbeing of the patient’s family, allowing them to reconnect both physically and emotionally with their loved ones.

“I do hope that many golfers will be able to join me on this fun day in support of such a worthwhile cause,” Coun Ross added.