Lord Mayor Magid Magid vows to support charities bid to tackle knife crime in Sheffield

Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Magid Magid has vowed to support charities who are working to tackle knife crime, saying he will ‘practically support and encourage’ teens and young adults to drop the knife.

The Lord Mayor has spoken out in support of organisations such as the Unity Gym Project, who have committed to work with vulnerable young people who may be exploited or drawn into knife culture.

The vow follows the death of 22-year-old Fahim Hersi from Broomhall who was fatally stabbed outside the cinema at Sheffield Valley Centertainment on Friday night.

The weekend of violence continued when two men, aged 29 and 31, were stabbed in Hillsborough on Sunday morning, leaving one with stab wounds to his leg and the other in intensive care.

And on Sunday night, a 21-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his arm and ribs and a 18-year-old man suffered slash wounds to his hands and leg in Aston.

Police at the scene of a stabbing at Centertainmement in Sheffield

Magid Magid said: “The recent wave of knife crime in the city has been shocking and tragic to say the least.

“On Saturday I had the deeply upsetting experience of spending some time with a grieving mother who had lost her son due to this senseless act the night before.

“Representing a ward where knife crime has been an issue for some time I have seen the impact it has, not just on one family but on an entire community.

“I’m thankful for the many services, charities and people I have met across the city who are doing everything they can to tackle this issue. One of them being ‘Unity Gym Project’, who are one of the charities I have chosen to support when I took office because of their commitment, understanding and proven record on tackling this issue.

“They have committed long term work in engaging with young people who are vulnerable to be exploited or drawn in to knife culture as well as educating young people to prevent them from going down that path.

“I will do anything and everything I can to not only support the great work being done by organisations like ‘Unity Gym’ but will also continue to practically support and encourage teenagers/young adults to drop the knife.”