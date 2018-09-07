Lord Mayor Magid: “Let’s celebrate Sheffield” at Love Sheffield day

Lord Mayor Magid Magid is planning a Love Sheffield day to celebrate everything good about Sheffield, bring communities together and raise money for local charities.

Magid said it will be Sheffield’s answer to Comic Relief and promises to be a big day with all people from across the city getting involved.

Lord Mayor Magid Magid

Magid said: “The whole idea behind it is trying to get people to commit to just one day of just doing something - you can kind of compare it to Comic Relief but just very Sheffield focused - and trying to get schools, businesses, basically the whole city involved.

“So as well as fundraising and having lots of little events throughout that day, it’s trying to get loads of different communities to come together and celebrate why they love Sheffield.

“I’d like to think that, as a city, we can really raise money and bring people together and celebrate all that’s good and great about Sheffield for one day.”

It will take place in May and will be the finale to his year as Lord Mayor. It will also be the peak of his fundraising efforts, with which he is aiming to beat the national record for Lord Mayor charity funds.

Each year Lord Mayor’s choose a number of charities to raise money for throughout the year.

Magid has chosen Sheffield Flourish, a mental health charity, Unite Gym, who supports young people, and Sheffield Women’s Counselling & Therapy Service, who help women who have suffered abuse or trauma.

The national record is currently held at £80,000 by a former Lord Mayor of York, and the Sheffield record is around £30,000. Magid is hoping to smash these by raising £100,000 by May.

He said: “I’m very ambitious. I like to think I can raise £100,000 by May next year. It’s a bit of competitiveness but, of course, fundraising is a big aspect of it but it’s also about supporting the charities and raising their profile and just giving them the support they need.”

Magid said he chose three smaller charities to focus on and said it was a good mix of young people, women and mental health.

He said: “There are some really large charities that do amazing things that have already got a massive profile in Sheffield so for me it was quite important to really get behind smaller charities and I felt would have the most impact on as a profile and whatever income is generated would have more of an impact on them.

“Once I’ve finished my term, I think on the last day, I will give them the cheque and definitely throw a party.”

Magid said he is open to ideas for the Love Sheffield day and encouraged people to get in touch at lordmayor@sheffield.gov.uk

To donate money to the Lord Mayor Charity Fund you can send a cheque payable to ‘The Lord Mayor’s Charity Fund’. They ask people to add their name and reference to any donation. The address is

Barclays Bank, Pinstone Street, Sheffield, S1 1UJ. Sort code 20-76-92. Account number 63672913