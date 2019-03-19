Lord David Blunkett gives boost to visually impaired at Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind meeting

Boosting job prospects for the visually impaired in the region was top of the agenda when Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind welcomed Lord David Blunkett as guest speaker.

The Steel City charity is aiming to raise awareness of the talents of one part of Sheffield’s workforce that often struggles to gain employment; its visually impaired clients.

Along with Lord Blunkett, who spoke about his career, the charity also welcomed Euin Hill, one of the charity’s trustees..

The session was the ‘Motivational Speakers’ meeting, which falls between the ‘Interview Skills’ and ‘Interview Practice’ sessions. The aim is to hear about other visually impaired people’s careers and to share their experiences, so that the group feel inspired by their successes and have the chance to ask questions.

Lord Blunkett said: “We need to give an example that people who are visually impaired can do this and realise that we are all involved in changing attitudes. Even when you are struggling, you never know what’s around the corner. You can end up doing things that you never thought you could do. Possibilities will present themselves.”

Euin added “There is a need to be flexible and be able to adapt. It helps to be confident: build from small things; be sure in what you are saying and show that you are keen.”

They both spoke about their career paths and the challenges that they had faced and overcome.

Deputy manager at SRSB, Joanne Ardern, said: “It was great to have the support of David and Euin and SRSB has also been grateful for the support of many local organisations who have released staff to support the meetings. We believe that these kind of discussions are a way forward in raising awareness of this under-used workforce with a wealth of talent to offer. RNIB report that only 27 per cent of blind and partially sighted people of working age are in employment.”

Visit SRSB’s website for more www.srsb.org.uk or call 0114 272 2757 or contact info@srsb.org.uk email.