Ok, I know football is supposed to be much more important than just a matter of life and death. The late great Bill Shankly told us so but it seemed to be much simpler when I was young! But then didn’t everything?

All I knew when I was young that we had two football teams in Sheffield. Hang on, that’s still the case, just about! I am actually a football fan but it’s all getting very complicated and that’s just the offside rule!

Also, back in the day, two teams went up a division and two went down. Not any more it seems. Now its all about big money! Playoffs can be a mystery at my age!

Players vie for the most colourful and often most garish boots. A recent match had a player with a pink boot on one foot and a yellow one on the other. I’m not sure if there is any truth in the rumour that, when asked about them he said that it was funny but he had another pair in his cupboard at home exactly the same!

And as for kit. What happened to a straight numbering of 1-11 on the back of football shirts? When were players allowed to wear any number they wish?

Gloves –Toughen up, they’re only for goalies. I don’t care how cold your hands get – move a bit faster!

And as for the histrionics actually on the pitch. Pushing, shoving, and writhing about on the floor, necessitating extra time.

Sometimes almost every player in the team gets a yellow card and if anyone takes his shirt off in a fit of excitement having scored a goal he’s booked!

We knew where we were in the old days as far as the kick off time was concerned. 3pm on a Saturday afternoon was traditional. Now it can be almost any time of the day or night, and any day of the week. It must play havoc with the pre-match drinking time!

But football is big money. The players inspire young people in almost every aspect of life. Fashions and haircuts just two of them!

I’ll tell you what though, Stanley Matthews never had to take out an injunction to prevent stories about his private life being released to the press! He was too busy playing football!