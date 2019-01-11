Looking back at the Sheffield – Tinsley Canal as it marks its bicentenary  

Sheffield Canal Basin, 1826
These pictures capture the life of the Sheffield Tinsley Canal over the years as it marks its bicentenary. 

The images come from the www.picturesheffield.co.uk city archive.

A keel at Tinsley Locks with the Lock House in the background, c. 1900

Firemen with the Fire Tender at the Canal Basin, 1940s

Sheffield Canal Basin with Park Goods Railway Sidings on the right, 1887

The Boat House, Tinsley, also known as Jordan House, c. 1900

The 'Dorothy Pax' canal keel on the Sheffield and South Yorkshire Navigation going under the Brown Bayley Bridge

