Look out Lord Sugar – the St Luke’s Biz Kids are back!

Where do you find the next generation of business superstar? With the St Luke’s Biz Kids of course!

Biz Kids is the unique annual opportunity for city primary schools and businesses to work together in support of St Luke’s Hospice.

Schools are provided with £100 seed fund - sponsored by Active Kids Sport Sheffield - and the young entrepreneurs then have two half terms to raise as much as possible.

When the final totals have been added up, there are also three awards for the budding business brains to look forward to.

The St Luke's Biz Kids are back and raising money for Sheffield's hospice

The Biz Kids Champion Award goes to the school that raises the most amount of money for St Luke’s.

The Biz Kids Enterprise Award is awarded to the school that delivers the best presentation and demonstrates how each key learning objective was met throughout the project.

And the Biz Kids Hero Award is presented to a star pupil from each school who has excelled in the Biz Kids project, demonstrating both fundraising and entrepreneurial skills such as initiative, determination and drive.

All children from every school taking part also receive personalised certificates and recognition for their brilliant enterprising fundraising efforts.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for schools to fulfil curriculum objectives whilst supporting families across Sheffield affected by terminal illness,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

“Once signed up, all our participating schools will receive handy resources and fundraising tips and tricks from our Community Fundraising team to support them along the way.

“Every year we are amazed at the ingenuity and enthusiasm shown by our young Biz Kids.

“Money making ventures have included film nights, bake sales, tuck shops, craft fairs, talent shows, discos, joke books and school magazines as well as a host of specially created products.”