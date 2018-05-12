Look out for stolen car being used in crime in Sheffield, say police

Police have urged members of the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen car being used in crime in Sheffield.

A silver Skoda Yeti, similar to the one pictured was stolen overnight between Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5 in the S13 area of the city.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police have appealed to members of the public to help recover the vehicle, which had the number plate FG14CYF when it was taken.

They have also asked people to remain vigilant for it being used in other crimes.

"Please keep an eye for this vehicle being used in crime in our area," they said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 284 of May 5.