Look out for snowflakes at Crystal Peaks this Christmas

Nobody’s predicting a White Christmas quite yet…but there definitely are snow flakes at Crystal Peaks!

The Children’s Hospital Charity’s famous snowflake fundraising campaign will add a little extra Festive sparkle to the award-winning shopping centre throughout the Festive period.

​Every year, more than 250 sponsored snowflakes decorate the exterior of Sheffield Children’s Hospital, with businesses, schools, community groups and thankful families showing support for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

​And this year, for the fifth year, around 40 further giant snowflakes will also decorate the exterior of Crystal Peaks, forming an essential part of the seasonal decorations at the shopping centre.

Theo the Bear visiting the Crystal Peaks Christmas display

​“We are always delighted to join The Children’s Hospital Charity and this is a campaign that has now become a firm part of our Christmas celebrations,” said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.

​“Crystal Peaks is very much at the heart of the community and so we are very happy to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital, which touches the lives of so many people every year.

“We hope that our visitors will enjoy seeing the snowflakes and will want to support this outstanding city charity as much as we do.”

