Look out for snowflakes at Crystal Peaks this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Children’s Hospital Charity’s famous snowflake fundraising campaign will add a little extra Festive sparkle to the award-winning shopping centre throughout the Festive period.
Every year, more than 250 sponsored snowflakes decorate the exterior of Sheffield Children’s Hospital, with businesses, schools, community groups and thankful families showing support for The Children’s Hospital Charity.
And this year, for the fifth year, around 40 further giant snowflakes will also decorate the exterior of Crystal Peaks, forming an essential part of the seasonal decorations at the shopping centre.
“We are always delighted to join The Children’s Hospital Charity and this is a campaign that has now become a firm part of our Christmas celebrations,” said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“Crystal Peaks is very much at the heart of the community and so we are very happy to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital, which touches the lives of so many people every year.
“We hope that our visitors will enjoy seeing the snowflakes and will want to support this outstanding city charity as much as we do.”
The award-winning snowflake appeal has now raised well over £1 million for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, bringing people together with a shared goal of building a better future for staff, patients and their families.