Look back at our latest Sheffield retro pictures from the 1970s and 1980s Mick Kelly, Terry Willett and Derek Curson are welcomed home warmly after their epic week long London to Stocksbridge wheelchair marathon in aid of the British Paraplegic Society which was started by'Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, May 27, 1979 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up This week’s photographs are from 1970s and 1980s, can you spot yourself or your family? Send your retro photographs for publication to The Star by emailing news@thestar.co.uk Banners outside the Coal Board's offices at Doncaster when members of the NCB Tenants Association demonstrated about house rents. The demonstrators were from every NCB area in Yorkshire, January 22nd 1970 The Duke of Edinburgh chats to Brownies on a visit to Tideswell in 1984 Firemen tackle a fire at Wigfalls, Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, May 21, 1984 Womble Mr Orinoco entertains children at Woolworths store, Sheffield, in 1974 Staff of the Sheaf Line Bus Company who run their business from the Old Tram Depot, Attercliffe Common, where the building is under a compulsory purchase order from the council, 1988 Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament Conference - the delegates in the City Hall, November 1982 Lifeboat appeal supporters pictured outside the town hall with Coun Peter Horton before setting off to watch the launch of a Tyne Class lifeboat, 1987 Sheffield Ladies Hockey Club, 1985 Armed robbers brandished knife during shop raid in Sheffield