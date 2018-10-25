Long serving and well known former Doncaster pub landlord dies

A former Doncaster pub landlord who was in charge of a popular town centre watering hole for nearly thirty years has died.

Doreen Walton pulled thousands of pints while in charge of the Corner Pin on St Sepulchre Gate West for the best part of four decades.

Mrs Walton, 86, of Sprotbrough, was in charge at the pub between 1965 and 1993.

An obituary described her as “the landlady who was a lady” and said that she had died in hospital on October 16.

The obituary described her as “the beloved wife of Desmond, loving mum of Nigel and the late Kate, dear mother in law of Susanne and a devoted nana and great grandma.”

The funeral service will take place at St Mary The Virgin Parish Church, Sprotbrough tomorrow at 3pm followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 4pm.