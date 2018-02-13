Long delays as police CLOSE South Yorkshire Road after two car crash

Have your say

A road in South Yorkshire is closed this afternoon after a dramatic two-car crash.

Eldon Street in Barnsley was closed at around 3pm after two cars crashed just before the train bridge.

Crash in Barnsley - Credit: Carl Barma

Police have closed the road and buses have been diverted through town as officers clear the scene.

Officers have warned that there will be 'sever delays' in the area.

Eye-witnesses said there is considerable petrol leakage and debris across the road.

No information has been released as of yet on any injuries.

More to follow.