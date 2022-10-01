News you can trust since 1887
London Road Sheffield: Sheffield United fan stabbed in clash according to unconfirmed reports

There is a large police presence on London Road in the city centre after a clash between football fans.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 6:43 pm

A Sheffield United fan has been stabbed in a football fan clash on Sheffield’ London Road, according to unconfirmed reports from other fans.

There is a large police presence on London Road after it is reported there was an altercation between a number of football fans following Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

The stabbing reports are currently unconfirmed, but South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

Officers are lining the street between Boston Street and London Road

Police have blocked off London Road from pedestrians amid reports of a clash between football fans