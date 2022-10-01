London Road Sheffield: Sheffield United fan stabbed in clash according to unconfirmed reports
There is a large police presence on London Road in the city centre after a clash between football fans.
A Sheffield United fan has been stabbed in a football fan clash on Sheffield’ London Road, according to unconfirmed reports from other fans.
There is a large police presence on London Road after it is reported there was an altercation between a number of football fans following Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.
The stabbing reports are currently unconfirmed, but South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.
