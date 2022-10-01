News you can trust since 1887
London Road Sheffield: Heavy police presence after reports of clash between football fans

Police appear to be preventing people from walking onto London Road, amid reports of football fans clashing

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 6:22 pm

South Yorkshire Police are blocking off London Road amid reports of a clash between football fans.

Sheffield United were in action at Bramall Lane recently against Birmingham City, a game which just ended as a draw.

Images show a large number of police officers blocking the crowds movement from Boston Street onto London Road.

Police have blocked off London Road from pedestrians amid reports of a clash between football fans

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information, we will update you when we get it.

Officers are lining the street between Boston Street and London Road