London Road Sheffield: Heavy police presence after reports of clash between football fans
Police appear to be preventing people from walking onto London Road, amid reports of football fans clashing
South Yorkshire Police are blocking off London Road amid reports of a clash between football fans.
Sheffield United were in action at Bramall Lane recently against Birmingham City, a game which just ended as a draw.
Images show a large number of police officers blocking the crowds movement from Boston Street onto London Road.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information, we will update you when we get it.