London Road: Major Sheffield road blocked this afternoon after car flips over causing bus service diversions

This is the scene on a major Sheffield road this afternoon after a car flipped over onto its side.

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:45 pm

The incident took place on London Road earlier today (Sunday, September 11) and a section of the road is currently blocked.

Police have been called out to the scene, and remain there now.

A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire confirmed its 20, 75, 76, 97 and 98 services are currently being diverted.

They added: “London Road is closed. Service is diverting via St Marys Gate, Shoreham Street, Charlotte Road, Queens Road, Wolsely Road and Abbeydale Road in both directions.”

South Yorkshire Police have been asked for more information.

