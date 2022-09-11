The incident took place on London Road earlier today (Sunday, September 11) and a section of the road is currently blocked.

Police have been called out to the scene, and remain there now.

A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire confirmed its 20, 75, 76, 97 and 98 services are currently being diverted.

They added: “London Road is closed. Service is diverting via St Marys Gate, Shoreham Street, Charlotte Road, Queens Road, Wolsely Road and Abbeydale Road in both directions.”