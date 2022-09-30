Heading to the London Marathon this weekend but worried about the rail strikes? Here’s some other ways to get to the capital

If you’re heading to London this weekend to take part in the London Marathon, your journey down there might not be as simple as jumping on a train and putting your feet up.

National rail strikes have been planned across the country on Saturday, October 1 - the day before the London Marathon is due to commence and train providers that run from Sheffield have confirmed that they will be involved in this strike action.

Train providers are also advising that people should check train times on Sunday, October 2, as train services are expected to start later in the day than usual.

Many marathon runners usually like to get down to the capital the day before to settle in and get prepared for the gruelling race.

But as this year might not be so easy, we’ve found the best alternative ways to head to the capital to get there in time for race day.

When is the rail strike taking place

The confirmed dates for the rail strikes are on Saturday 1 (the day before the London Marathon), Wednesday 5 and Saturday, October 8.

Rail passengers in Yorkshire have been advised to only travel if necessary on these dates.

What train lines in Sheffield are taking strike action on Saturday?

East Midlands Railway

East Midlands Railway has confirmed there will be significantly reduced services on Saturday, October 1. Services will only operate between 0730 and 1830.

They have advised that passengers should only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.

Trains will be departing from Sheffield train station to London Kings Cross at 09:01, 10:01, 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:01, 15:01 and 16:01.

CrossCountry

CrossCountry has confirmed that there will be no services on Saturday, October 1 due to strike action.

The provider has said that the action will take place across the country resulting in significant disruption across the Network.

Tom Joyner, Managing Director at CrossCountry said: “We strongly advise passengers to check their journeys in advance, as many routes across the UK rail network will be affected. In some situations, it may be better to avoid travelling by train during this time and make alternative arrangements.”

Northern Rail

No Northern Rail trains will run on October 1 and 5.

Northern is warning customers that as a result of strike action on Saturday 1 and Wednesday, October 5, the train operator cannot operate any services on those days.

Given the impact strikes have on fleet displacement, Northern is also advising customers to ‘check before you travel on Sunday 2 and Sunday, October 9, when services cannot start until later in the morning.

Transpennine Express

Transpennine Express is running a limited service on the days of the strikes.

When will Transpennine Express run services from Sheffield to London on Saturday?

According to their website trains from Sheffield to London Kings Cross will be available at 07:40, 09:01, 10:01, 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:01, 15:01 and 16:01 on Saturday, October 1.

They are also expecting travel to be disrupted the day after the planned strike so check before you travel .

Other ways to get to London ahead of the planned rail strikes

Coaches

Mega Bus

Megabus has said that they are seeing a high demand for their services as a result of the rail strikes so customers should book early to secure a seat.

Megabus is running coaches from Sheffield to London Victoria Coach Station at the following times on Saturday: 08:20, 13:00, 16:30 and 17:15.

Most journeys take around 3 hours 40 minutes.

National Express

The coach provider has also said that they are expecting their services to be busier than usual due to the strike action, and recommend that passengers buy tickets in advance.

National Express is running coaches from Sheffield to London Victoria at the following times on Saturday: 01:55, 12:45, 13:30, 15:00, 15:40, 16:40, 17:10, 17:25, 18:05, 19:00, 18:30, 18:35, 20:05

Most journeys take around 4 hours and 10 minutes.