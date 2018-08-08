Location Location Location is coming to Sheffield and this is when the cameras will arrive

Everyone knows that Sheffield is the perfect place to find your dream home.

Whether it's in the heart of the city or one of the beautiful villages nearby, Sheffield has something to offer everyone.

So, it's little surprise that a number of people are desperate to begin a new life in Sheffield and they've enlisted some special help.

Property experts Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp will be helping people find their dream home in Sheffield for the new series of Location Location Location.

The show will be heading to Sheffield and the surrounding areas at some point next month; helping people find their ideal home in the Steel City.

If you're a chain free buyer looking for a home in Sheffield then you can apply for the show here.