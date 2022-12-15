Local Singer Songwriter Has ‘Crystal Clear’ Sights Set On Christmas Number One

Hillsborough resident and singer songwriter Alice Ede released her third solo single ‘Crystal Clear’ this month and it’s already been a success. With multiple plays on BBC Radio Sheffield and even a radio play over in the US, this 17 year old Sheffield star is dreaming of a Christmas number one.

The teenager teamed up with Jason Dasent to produce the festive track in his home studio, which is all about getting mixed signals from someone and feeling lonely over the Christmas period.

“I wrote the song last year at Christmas time and I knew back then that I wanted to release it one day. The song's meaning is relevant to a lot of people and I love making music that people can relate to. I know being Christmas number one is an optimistic aspiration, but it would be an absolute dream come true!” Said the 17 year old.

Alice has released ‘Crystal Clear’ completely independently without the support of a record label, she has also shown her potential by playing slots at Sheffield based music festival ‘Tramlines’ for two consecutive years. Alongside a whole host of other impressive performances at iconic venues such as, The Leadmill, Yellow Arch Studios and West Street Live.

With plenty more exciting plans lined up for 2023, can the remainder of what’s been a great year for the aspiring artist be capped off with a late dash into the festive charts?

