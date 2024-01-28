Barry Bannan: Sheffield Wednesday captain and "local hero" takes on new role for Children’s Hospital Charity
The Children’s Hospital Charity has announced Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan is to be appointed as its new ambassador.
Bannan has been captain of Sheffield Wednesday for four years and has shown support for the Charity throughout his time with the club, including taking part in the Charity’s Women’s World Cup challenge, #5forTheo, and auctioning a shirt for £2,655.
Bannan’s support will help the Charity to continue providing enhancements that are over and above the NHS provision for Sheffield Children’s.
To kick off his new role, the sold-out fundraising event "Evening With Barry Bannan And Friends" will take place on March 3, with appearances from Sheffield Wednesday legends from the current squad and icons from days gone by.
Barry said: "We’re so grateful to everyone who is attending, and it’s amazing to see how quickly the event has sold out. To spend the evening with a room full of fans and also support the Charity is brilliant."
The event will feature a performance from Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers, who said: "I love Sheffield Children’s Hospital but I’m really only coming to see if Will Vaulks will do an Oasis song with me."
Rob Gurruchaga, Development Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: "Barry is a local hero and by supporting us he will help change the lives of children from Sheffield, Yorkshire, and beyond."