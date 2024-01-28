Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Children’s Hospital Charity has announced Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan is to be appointed as its new ambassador.

Bannan has been captain of Sheffield Wednesday for four years and has shown support for the Charity throughout his time with the club, including taking part in the Charity’s Women’s World Cup challenge, #5forTheo, and auctioning a shirt for £2,655.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bannan’s support will help the Charity to continue providing enhancements that are over and above the NHS provision for Sheffield Children’s.

Photo credit: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

To kick off his new role, the sold-out fundraising event "Evening With Barry Bannan And Friends" will take place on March 3, with appearances from Sheffield Wednesday legends from the current squad and icons from days gone by.

Barry said: "We’re so grateful to everyone who is attending, and it’s amazing to see how quickly the event has sold out. To spend the evening with a room full of fans and also support the Charity is brilliant."

The event will feature a performance from Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers, who said: "I love Sheffield Children’s Hospital but I’m really only coming to see if Will Vaulks will do an Oasis song with me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad